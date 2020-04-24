Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

LNG stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

In other news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

