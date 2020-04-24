HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

HFC stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

