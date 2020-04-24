Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

