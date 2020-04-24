Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Iamgold by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

