Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

IEX opened at $152.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $10,379,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.