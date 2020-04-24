Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Kontoor Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $19,493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

