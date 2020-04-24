Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Jr. Turner Buys 177,000 Shares

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Jr. Turner purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £157,530 ($207,221.78).

Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.31. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $594.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Get Diversified Gas & Oil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.