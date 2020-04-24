Analysts Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.