Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

