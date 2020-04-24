Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 448.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,000 shares of company stock worth $50,413,710. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

