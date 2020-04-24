Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 448.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,000 shares of company stock worth $50,413,710. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by DA Davidson
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by DA Davidson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report