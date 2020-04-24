B. Riley Weighs in on Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Apr 24th, 2020

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2020 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

