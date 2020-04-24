Brokers Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of MFC opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,016 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

