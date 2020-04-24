Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 161.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 62.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.