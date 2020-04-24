Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

MTD stock opened at $703.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $685.07 and its 200 day moving average is $733.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Earnings History and Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
HollyFrontier Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by DA Davidson
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Reduced by DA Davidson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report