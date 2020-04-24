Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

MTD stock opened at $703.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $685.07 and its 200 day moving average is $733.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

