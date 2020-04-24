Brokers Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 287.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,501,163. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

