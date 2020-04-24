Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Noble Energy, Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

