Cormark Weighs in on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Gold by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

