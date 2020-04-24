Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

NYSE NS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.