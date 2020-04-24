Iain Ferguson Buys 2 Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Iain Ferguson bought 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £434.34 ($571.35) per share, for a total transaction of £868.68 ($1,142.70).

PNL opened at £430.50 ($566.30) on Friday. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 404.36 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of £440.50 ($579.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of £414.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of £420.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

