Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

RDS.A stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

