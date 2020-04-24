Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QEP Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $0.56 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.06.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 196,393 shares in the last quarter.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.