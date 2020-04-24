Piper Sandler Weighs in on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PARR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

