Redde PLC (LON:REDD) Insider Philip Vincent Acquires 19,971 Shares

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) insider Philip Vincent bought 19,971 shares of Redde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.79 ($39,143.37).

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.15. Redde PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.88 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of $509.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.

Get Redde alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Redde from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.