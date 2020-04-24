Redde PLC (LON:REDD) Insider Philip Vincent Acquires 19,971 Shares

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) insider Philip Vincent bought 19,971 shares of Redde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.79 ($39,143.37).

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.15. Redde PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.88 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of $509.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Redde from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Redde Company Profile

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

