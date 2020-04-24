Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

