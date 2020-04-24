Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

PKI stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

