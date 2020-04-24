Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for OMV in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). OMV had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMVJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $27.44 on Thursday. OMV has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

