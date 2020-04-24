Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

PE stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

