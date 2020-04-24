Piper Sandler Weighs in on OptiNose Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 143.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

