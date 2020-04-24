Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Boosted by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $249,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,059. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Professional Planning raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 236,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

