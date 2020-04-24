Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

PBF stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $868.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,724,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,634 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,571,000. AJO LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 524,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

