Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.