Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.
NYSE RDS.A opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
