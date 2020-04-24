Oasis Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,336 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

NYSE:OAS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

