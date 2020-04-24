Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $114.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2020 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

