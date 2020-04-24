Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/17/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $114.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/7/2020 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EXR opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
