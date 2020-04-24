Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SL Green Realty (SLG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG):

4/22/2020 – SL Green Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2020 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $87.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

4/7/2020 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

4/6/2020 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

