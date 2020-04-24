AEGON (AEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AEGON (NYSE: AEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

4/16/2020 – AEGON had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

4/2/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

3/20/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.35 on Friday. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AEGON by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AEGON by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 77,921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

