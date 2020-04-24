Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Republic Bank (FRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) recently:

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FRC opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,282,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

