Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently:

4/16/2020 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

4/7/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

3/13/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $61.75 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 457,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 200,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

