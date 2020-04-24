Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently:
- 4/16/2020 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “
- 4/7/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “
- 3/13/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “
Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $61.75 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 457,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 200,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
