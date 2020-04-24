EPR Properties (EPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

4/17/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

3/13/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

2/25/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.44%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

