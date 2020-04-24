Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (NYSE: O) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/17/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – Realty Income is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.
- 4/2/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.
- 3/19/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2020 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2020 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.