Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Realty Income (O)

4/17/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/8/2020 – Realty Income is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

4/2/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/19/2020 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Realty Income was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

