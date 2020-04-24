First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

INBK stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 813,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

