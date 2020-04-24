Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 57.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $225,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 286,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.