Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.