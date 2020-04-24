Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IOTS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $368.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

