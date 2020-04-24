IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

