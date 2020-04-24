Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $931.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.23. Adyen has a twelve month low of $620.00 and a twelve month high of $984.40.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

