Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIK. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 570.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 83,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

