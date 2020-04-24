Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of ARVN opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

