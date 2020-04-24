Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ:CARO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

