Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CARO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.
NASDAQ:CARO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
