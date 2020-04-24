BidaskClub Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to “Sell”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

