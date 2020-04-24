Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

